Vigil, rally planned for 2nd anniversary of Floyd killing

Floyd, 46, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin is serving 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd's rights.

___

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

FILE - George Floyd responds to police after they approached his car outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis in this May 25, 2020, file pool photo from police body camera video. A candlelight vigil to honor Floyd's memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for Wednesday's second anniversary of the Black man's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited