Vikings committed to J.J. McCarthy as starting QB after considering Aaron Rodgers, AP source says

Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP award winner, was released last week by the New York Jets. With Pro Bowl pick Sam Darnold leaving in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks after his breakout performance, the Vikings were ready to turn their offense over to McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft whose rookie year was spent rehabilitating from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Inquiries from other teams about trading for McCarthy were rejected, the person said.

Rodgers was widely reported to be interested in joining his former rival from his time with the Green Bay Packers, and Vikings leaders took their time to consider the bold move of bringing in a 41-year-old player whose ability, accomplishments and personality have the potential to alter a locker room dynamic that by all accounts contributed to Minnesota's 14-win finish last season.

The Vikings also have been able to spend big on free agency this month because of the flexibility afforded by a quarterback on a rookie contract, primarily bolstering their defensive and offensive lines. They still need another veteran to help support McCarthy and capably fill in if he were injured again, however, for the bridge role they originally envisioned for Darnold.

The Vikings wanted former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones back, but he signed with the Indianapolis Colts for a stronger opportunity to play. Minnesota's primary backup for the previous three seasons, Nick Mullens, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only other quarterback currently on the roster is Brett Rypien, who has four career starters in six years in the league.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL