Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon tears ACL in opening practice of training camp, AP source says

Blackmon, a second-year player out of Southern California who showed flashes of promise last season after being drafted in the third round, hurt his knee during a 7-on-7 passing drill. He was tended to by the medical staff for several minutes on the sideline and eventually walked slowly off the field and into the training room for further examination.

Blackmon played in 15 games as a rookie and was a fixture in the team's nickel package. He had one interception, one fumble recovery and eight passes defensed.

The Vikings are still grieving the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, who was killed in a car crash along with two friends earlier this month in Maryland. Several coaches are scheduled to attend the funeral on Friday for the fourth-round draft pick out of Oregon.

Byron Murphy Jr. is back at one starting spot and eighth-year veteran Shaq Griffin signed as a free agent. But with Blackmon sidelined and the loss of Jackson, the cornerback group appears particularly vulnerable coming off a season when the Vikings' pass coverage faltered down the stretch.

Duke Shelley was signed on Tuesday for depth and experience. Akayleb Evans is back after starting 15 games, but he struggled down the stretch. Andrew Booth Jr., who was from the same underperforming 2022 draft class as Evans, is another option who has yet to prove he can stay healthy and contribute regularly.

