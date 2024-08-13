Vikings QB McCarthy needs surgery on meniscus tear in right knee, a big setback in rookie's progress

The Vikings had not yet determined a date for the procedure or learned how long the 21-year-old will need to recover, meaning McCarthy could be back in about a month or, worst case, miss the entire season.

“We felt strongly about where he was at in his development process, so really you hurt for him just in the short term here because he had such a daily process, focus, all those things that I was really looking for in a young player at the position,” O'Connell said. “I think all of us will be staying optimistic that it hopefully is the shorter term.”

The rehabilitation for a full repair is much longer than if there’s just a partial tear and only a trim is needed, but the severity is typically not known until the procedure takes place.

“This is totally a medical decision. Certainly what’s best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority,” O'Connell said.

Even if McCarthy's injury is considered minor and he comes back on the shorter end of the wide range of timetables, this development was a big blow considering the promise he has shown and the plan to increase his turns with the first-team offense this week through the end of training camp. McCarthy tried to keep the spirits around the team high with an upbeat social media post.

“Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati,” he wrote on the X platform, signing off with a Latin phrase beloved by philosophers in the practice of accepting without complaint whatever comes one's way in life.

The Vikings were traveling Tuesday for two days of joint practices and a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Sam Darnold has been on top of the depth chart at quarterback all spring and summer and will now be solidified as the starter to open the season. Nick Mullens will be the clear backup, with Jaren Hall also on the roster entering his second year. O'Connell said the Vikings had no immediate plan to add another quarterback.

“Sam’s had a really good camp, and my confidence level in Sam is very, very high at this point,” O'Connell said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him continue his progression.”

