Vikings reps, police at Griffen home for mental health check

As for whether Griffen would play Sunday when the Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers, Zimmer said: “No, that’s really not our concern right now. It’s really about him.”

Minnetrista police, in a news release, said officers responded to a 911 call at 3 a.m. from Griffen's residence. Griffen said on the 911 call that there were intruders in the home and he fired a shot but no one was hurt.

When police arrived, no intruder was located. Police said they were confident Griffen was alone in the home and that they were continuing to work with him to resolve the situation.

Griffen, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, missed five games in 2018 as he dealt with his mental health.

According to police at the time, Griffen had made comments about people trying to kill him. He was involved in a disturbance the day before a game at a local hotel, then later showing up shirtless at teammate Trae Waynes’ house. Griffen was taken to a hospital, but he jumped out of the ambulance at one point before police talked him back in.

Griffen was never arrested or suspected of committing any crimes, but he underwent a mental health evaluation. He then went on a team-supported leave, returning later in the season and finishing with 5½ sacks in 11 games.

AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

