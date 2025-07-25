Vikings sideline Justin Jefferson with 'very mild' hamstring strain

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will keep wide receiver Justin Jefferson off the field for awhile because of a mild strain of his left hamstring.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said before practice on Friday that Jefferson would be re-evaluated next week. The two-time All-Pro, who has the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player's first five years, felt some tightness in his leg during the team's session on Thursday and cut short his participation as a precaution. The Vikings sent him for an MRI exam afterward.