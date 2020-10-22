Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens for draft picks

Both teams are on their bye week.

The Ravens (5-1) could use Ngakoue to enhance a pass rush that has been productive of late but could use the help. Despite getting seven sacks against Cincinnati two weeks ago, five of those came from defensive backs. Defensive end Calais Campbell was acquired via trade, also from Jacksonville, during the last offseason. He had three of Baltimore’s six sacks last week in a 30-28 win at Philadelphia. The Ravens are fourth in the league in sacks per pass attempt.

“We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”

___

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL