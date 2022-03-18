Villanova breezes past Delaware 80-60 in NCAA 1st round

Early on, the Colonial Athletic Association champion Blue Hens didn’t show any nerves or fear against one of the sport's bluebloods.

Of course, it may have helped that graduate forward Dylan Painter began his career at Villanova before transferring to Delaware and knows the Wildcats inside and out.

Painter’s lay-in gave Delaware an early 15-8 lead, easing anxiety that the stage would be too big.

Eventually, however, reality set in.

Gillespie got Villanova on track with a pair of 3-pointers, Samuels and Daniels added one each and the Wildcats closed the first half with a 13-2 burst to take a 35-25 lead into the break.

Villanova's momentum carried over to the second half. Moore poured in 12 points in the first five minutes — including three 3-pointers — as the Wildcats' advantage quickly ballooned to 20 points. Delaware would not get within 16 the rest of the way.

FIRST FAN

President Joe Biden filled out his brackets, picking Delaware over Gonzaga in the final to win the NCAA Tournament. No surprise, he’s a proud alum.

Biden also selected Delaware to win the women’s tournament.

“I’m proud of all the athletes competing in this year’s NCAA tournament,” he wrote on Twitter. ”But at the end of the day, I’m a @UDelaware guy. Go Blue Hens!"

___

Caption Villanova 's Collin Gillespie, bottom right, scrambles for a loose ball with Delaware's Dylan Painter during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, steals the ball from Delaware's Andrew Carr during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) tries to control the ball as Delaware's Jameer Nelson Jr., top leaps over him during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic

Caption Villanova's Justin Moore (5) shoots as Delaware's Kevin Anderson (1) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Delaware's Dylan Painter, right, grimaces as he goes in for a shot against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic

Caption Villanova head coach Jay Wright disagrees with a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Delaware in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar