Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

In Bautzen, further east, some participants of a 600-strong march attempted to break through a police cordon. Officers responded with pepper spray and batons.

In Magdeburg, the capital of neighboring Saxony-Anhalt state, protesters hurled bottles and fireworks at police. No officers were injured, police said.

The protests took place before a meeting Tuesday of Germany's pandemic expert panel, which is expected to submit new recommendations to the government for how to respond to the outbreak. A meeting of state and federal leaders is scheduled for Friday.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Tuesday that 30,561 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours, over 9,000 more than a week earlier. The officially recorded infection rate was 239.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

The health minister has said the real rate is probably two or three times higher because of patchy testing and reporting over the holiday period.

At least 356 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Germany on Tuesday.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption Participants of a demonstration against the Corona measures walk through Greifswald, Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. The protests were directed against the corona policy of the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the associated restrictions. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP) Credit: Stefan Sauer Caption Participants of a demonstration against the Corona measures walk through Greifswald, Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. The protests were directed against the corona policy of the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the associated restrictions. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP) Credit: Stefan Sauer Credit: Stefan Sauer

Caption Participants of a so-called walk against the Corona measures walk through the city centre of Gera, Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. Critics of the Corona policy have gathered in several cities in Germany. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP) Credit: Bodo Schackow Caption Participants of a so-called walk against the Corona measures walk through the city centre of Gera, Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. Critics of the Corona policy have gathered in several cities in Germany. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP) Credit: Bodo Schackow Credit: Bodo Schackow

Caption Police officers and and participants of a meeting face each other in the city center of Magdeburg, Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. The demonstrators marched through Magdeburg in the evening to protest against the measures enacted by the state of Saxony-Anhalt to contain the coronavirus. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP) Credit: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert Caption Police officers and and participants of a meeting face each other in the city center of Magdeburg, Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. The demonstrators marched through Magdeburg in the evening to protest against the measures enacted by the state of Saxony-Anhalt to contain the coronavirus. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP) Credit: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert Credit: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Caption Opponents of vaccination and critics of the Corona measures walk through the Pieschen district of Dresden, Germany, during a protest against the current Corona measures and a possible compulsory vaccination in Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Caption Opponents of vaccination and critics of the Corona measures walk through the Pieschen district of Dresden, Germany, during a protest against the current Corona measures and a possible compulsory vaccination in Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Credit: Sebastian Kahnert