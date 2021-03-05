Violent Senegal protests supporting opposition leader kill 1

The unrest in the capital is the worst seen in years in a country known for its stability.

The 46-year-old Sonko, who placed third in the 2019 election, was accused of rape last month by an employee at a beauty salon. He was summoned to appear in court for questioning on Wednesday after his parliamentary immunity was lifted last week.

Sonko has been a strong opponent of President Macky Sall since 2012. Popular with youth in Senegal, Sonko and his supporters have said the charges are politically motivated, and they accuse Sall of conspiring to undermine Sonko before the 2024 election.

Senegalese authorities late Thursday suspended two private television stations for 72 hours. The National Audiovisual Regulatory Council accused Sen TV and Walf TV of inciting public disorder for continually showing content that “explicitly or implicitly defended violence.”

Demonstrators throw rocks at riot policemen during protests at the Cheikh Anta Diop University campus in Dakar, Senegal, against the arrest of opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

A demonstrator throws a rock at riot police during protests in support of main opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Sonko was arrested Wednesday on charges of disturbing the public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police while he was heading to the court to face rape charges. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

