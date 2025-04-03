Violent storms cut through the South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and killing 4

Violent storms and tornadoes tore through cities from Oklahoma to Indiana during what could be a record-setting period of deadly weather and flooding
Nation & World
By JEFF MARTIN and HALLIE GOLDEN – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

Tornadoes and violent winds flattened homes and ripped apart buildings from Oklahoma to Indiana in a series of storms expected to bring record-setting rains and life-threatening flash floods across the nation's midsection in the coming days.

At least four people in western Tennessee and Missouri were killed in the first wave on Wednesday and early Thursday that spun off powerful tornadoes, one launching debris nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) above the ground in Arkansas.

Among those killed in Tennessee was a man in a home damaged by the storm near Moscow, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Memphis, said Ray Garcia of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Officials were preparing for more rain and strong storms on Thursday, he said.

“It looks like a swimming pool in my front yard,” he told The Associated Press.

Dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Texas to West Virginia.

Potentially deadly flash flooding was also forecast for the South and Midwest as severe thunderstorms blowing eastward become supercharged. The potent storm system will bring "significant, life-threatening flash flooding" each day through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

With more than a foot (30 centimeters) of rain possible over the next four days, the prolonged deluge “is an event that happens once in a generation to once in a lifetime,” the weather service said. “Historic rainfall totals and impacts are possible.”

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong wind shear and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

Water rescue teams were being staged across the region and the Federal Emergency Management Agency was ready to distribute food, water, cots, generators and meals.

More than 90 million people were at risk of severe weather across an area stretching from Texas to Minnesota and Maine, according to the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center.

Tornadoes touch down, and more could be coming

A tornado emergency, the weather service's highest alert, was briefly declared around Blytheville, Arkansas, on Wednesday evening, with debris lofted at least 25,000 feet (7.6 kilometers), according to weather service meteorologist Chelly Amin.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management reported damage in 22 counties due to tornadoes, wind gusts, hail and flash flooding.

Volunteer firefighters and police officers in Lake City, Arkansas, searched through rubble and rescued people overnight. Residents were without electricity and some were also without water, Mayor Cameron Tate said in a Thursday morning Facebook post.

In far western Kentucky, four people were injured while taking shelter in a vehicle under a church carport, said the emergency management office in Ballard County. Multiple buildings and homes were badly damaged from what appeared to have been a tornado, the agency said.

Warehouse collapse is part of damage in Indiana

Two workers were injured on Wednesday when the roof and a wall collapsed at a Sur La Table distribution center in Brownsburg, Indiana, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Emergency crews worked for several hours to free a trapped worker there.

“It was just heavy debris that had fallen on top of her,” Brownsburg Fire Department spokesperson Kamrick Holding told WTHR-TV. “She happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The woman was conscious and talking during the rescue. Her condition was not immediately known.

Five semitrucks were blown over on Interstate 65 near Lowell, Indiana, state police reported.

At least 10 districts in Indiana canceled or delayed in-person classes on Thursday. Indianapolis Public Schools announced a remote learning day due to power outages at multiple buildings.

A tornado touched down in the northeastern Oklahoma city of Owasso on Wednesday, according to the weather service. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the twister heavily damaged the roofs of homes and knocked down power lines, trees, fences and sheds.

More than half a million customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas were without power as of Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Floods could inundate towns, sweep cars away

Additional rounds of heavy rain were expected in parts of Texas, the lower Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley from midweek through Saturday. Forecasters warned that they could track over the same areas repeatedly, producing dangerous flash floods capable of sweeping cars away.

Rain totaling up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was forecast over the next week in northeastern Arkansas, the southeast corner of Missouri, western Kentucky and southern parts of Illinois and Indiana, the weather service warned, with some areas in Kentucky and Indiana at an especially high risk for flooding.

___

Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee; Seth Borenstein in Washington; Isabella O'Malley in Philadelphia; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; and Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

Titan Atkins cleans up his grandmother's house after severe weather passed the area in Selma, Tenn., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A trailer sits on top of a semi truck parked at J & J Transportation on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In an aerial view, a smashed truck sits under a section of collapsed warehouse wall after violent storms and tornadoes tore through the area on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Warehouse workers gather at the site of a storm damaged warehouse in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A smashed truck sits under a section of collapsed warehouse wall after violent storms and tornadoes tore through the area on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ryland Mosley, 18, who was on the 2nd story of his home when the storm passed, stands outside of it observing the damage, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Severe storm damage is shown off 96th Street North between Garnett Road and Mingo Road Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brownsburg irefighters survey storm damage to a warehouse in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gary Deripaska, left, cleans up storm damage at his home off 96th Street North just west of Garnett Road, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jamar Atkins helps to clean up Willy Brown's house after severe weather passed the area in Selma, Tenn., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jamar Atkins helps to clean up a house after severe weather passed the area in Selma, Tenn., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An early morning severe storm damaged homes, destroying the roofs and knocked down power lines, trees, and fences off 96th Street North near Garnett Road, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lightning strikes as storms move through the area Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Ashland City, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A tree fell and knocked down power lines and blocked a street in a residential neighborhood during storms on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial image of a barn that collapsed after a severe storm hit Sunday along 92nd Street SE in Gaines Twp., Mich., on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Joel Bissell/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A tractor trailer from an O'Reilly warehouse sits on its side after severe weather passed the area in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car drives through a flooded section of road near Lions Park Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in St. Joseph, Mich., after heavy storms moved through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump moves to fire several national security officials over concerns...
2
Zac Posen’s GapStudio Collection 01 redefines Gap brand with bold...
3
The delicate dance to preserve the magic of Abbey Road's legendary...
4
Snatched pets and livestock deaths blamed on wolves raise alarms in...
5
NYC Mayor Eric Adams will skip the Democratic primary and run for...