Viral video drew hundreds to California party; 150 arrested

However, an even larger crowd showed up Saturday evening. Police estimated that at least 2,500 people gathered at the beach before moving to the downtown area. Officers again ordered the crowd to disperse and issued an overnight curfew after partygoers began to climb atop a lifeguard tower and shot more fireworks, police said.

Video footage from the scene shows officers dressed in riot helmets shutting streets to control the crowd and, in some instances, firing less-lethal rounds. Police said some people threw bottles, rocks and fireworks at officers.

The people arrested included 121 adults and 28 juveniles who were booked for vandalism, illegally setting fireworks, failing to disperse and violating curfews, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey.

A number of downtown businesses, police vehicles and a lifeguard tower were damaged, but no significant injuries were reported, she said.

Huntington Beach, which connects a vibrant business district to an 8-mile (13-kilometer) stretch of sand, has been the site of large gatherings in the last year as pandemic-related restrictions, the 2020 presidential election and the Black Lives Matter movement drew protesters who sometimes clashed with police in the downtown area.

This Saturday, May 22, 2021 aerial screenshot provided by FOX 11 KTTV shows people gathered at the Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. Police in Huntington Beach estimate that at least 1,000 people gathered by the fire pits on the sand Saturday night. A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse. (Fox 11 KTTV via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire Credit: Mark Rightmire

This Saturday, May 22, 2021 aerial screenshot provided by FOX 11 KTTV shows people gathered at the Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. Police in Huntington Beach estimate that at least 1,000 people gathered by the fire pits on the sand Saturday night. A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse. (Fox 11 KTTV via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire Credit: Mark Rightmire

This Saturday, May 22, 2021 aerial screenshot provided by FOX 11 KTTV shows people gathered at the Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. Police in Huntington Beach estimate that at least 1,000 people gathered by the fire pits on the sand Saturday night. A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse. (Fox 11 KTTV via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire Credit: Mark Rightmire