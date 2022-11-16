Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting

First-year coach Tony Elliott, who said his goal since the shooting has been to bring the team together as much as possible, said he would take his cues from his players.

“My initial thoughts are to be sensitive of whatever the young men desire to do as it relates to their teammates,” he said. If the team decides it wants to attend the funerals, “I won’t stand in the way of that because this is way bigger than football. This is a life situation here.”

The Cavaliers have not practiced this week and Elliott said he hadn't thought about games since Sunday, focusing instead on his team and affected families.

“At this point, with the sequence of events and the timing, I just have been focusing on loving these players, consoling the families, trying to make sure that there’s no ripple effect with the guys on the team," he said. “Because, again, this is something that nobody is prepared to deal with until you’re inside of it. For me the focus is not past today.”

The university made several counselors available to the team and other student-athletes, Williams said, and Elliott became emotional as he described team meetings since Sunday.

"The first meeting was really, really tough. Really, really, really tough," he said Tuesday, pausing to collect himself. "Today was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy and celebrating the lives of Lavel, D'Sean and Devin."

Elliott attended the news conference after visiting the hospital where running back Mike Hollins, who was wounded in the attack, underwent a second surgery on Tuesday.

Hollins was removed from a ventilator Tuesday and was able to receive visits from family and friends, said Joe Gipson, a family spokesman.

“He’s aware, active — all the positive things,” Gipson said.

A fifth student who was not a member of the football team also was wounded in the shooting.

