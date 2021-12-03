Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win

After the recount results were announced, Askew thanked his supporters, campaign staff and volunteers.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I continue to be filled with optimism for the future of our Commonwealth and of the city of Virginia Beach,” he said in a statement.

House Republicans — who won 52 districts, according to the certified results — had said they were confident their candidates’ leads would hold.

“With only one recount outstanding, House Republicans are excited to begin working for the people of Virginia. Now that the majority is official, we can move forward with a timely transition as to be prepared to work on day one," Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert said in a statement after the results were announced.

Throughout the day Thursday and into Friday, people packed into a room in the second floor of an elections building in Virginia Beach as the ballots were fed into the two scanning machines. Groups of people sat at tables and scrutinized any ballots that were determined by the machines to have write-in candidates, were not clearly marked or had some other issue.

There were no discussions or arguments during the hearing about who the winner of the race would be. Once the panel of judges ruled that the contested ballot — which had both bubbles filled in for the candidates but a slash through Greenhalgh’s name — was too unclear to be counted, they called for a tally of the votes from the registrar's office. Virginia Beach Chief Circuit Court Judge Leslie Lilley then quickly found that Greenhalgh would be the 85th District’s next delegate.

Caption Election officials begin the process of recounting one of two unresolved races that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)