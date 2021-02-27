Virginia lawmakers down to the wire on key marijuana bill

Del. Lamont Babgy, D-Henrico, chairman of the Black Legislative Caucus and a member of the conference committee handling negotiations, said he is optimistic that both chambers will approve the bill Saturday.

Opponents of the bill have said they are concerned that legalization could result in an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes and the use of marijuana among youth.

If signed into law, Virginia would become the first Southern state and the 16th state in the nation to legalize small amounts of marijuana.

Lawmakers have been planning to finish most of the work for the year on Saturday, but technically adjourn on Monday for procedural reasons.