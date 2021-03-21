Virginia loses 62-58 to Preston, Ohio, ending title defense

Preston finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Lunden McDay sealed the victory at the free-throw line in the closing seconds.

Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds for Virginia (18-7), which won the ACC regular-season title and then had to withdraw from the conference tournament after a positive COVID-19 test.

Virginia spent seven days in quarantine, using virtual meetings to prepare for the matchup with Ohio. After becoming the final team to arrive, it still had to go through two rounds of tests just to be cleared to play.

“The program was quarantined for seven days after the positive test, they had seven negative tests and came here and tested negatively and haven’t tested positive since then,” Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said on the telecast. Barnhart is the chairman of the NCAA’s selection committee.

While Virginia controlled most of the first half and looked as if it might pull away when it opened a 38-31 lead, Ohio stormed back. Mark Sears made a layup and Vander Plas connected on two long 3-pointers to give the Bobcats a 45-40 advantage with 6:58 left.

Ben Roderick scored 15 points for Ohio. Trey Murphy III had 12 points for the Cavs.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio: The Bobcats weren’t at their best but they were good enough to pick up their third consecutive first-round win. They beat Michigan in 2012 and Georgetown in 2010, and now they are just one win away from making their second Sweet 16 run in a decade.

Virginia: It was a rough week for the Cavs, who weren’t even sure whether they would play until passing both rounds of testing in Indiana. It’s unclear whether the lack of practice affected their conditioning or sharpness, but they struggled as the game went on.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

A Virginia fan holds up a sign before the start of a first-round game against Ohio in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Ohio forward Dwight Wilson III (4) defends against Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas (5) looks for a teammate to pass to during the first half of a first-round game against Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Ohio head coach Jeff Boals reacts to the action on the court during the first half of a first-round game against Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Ohio guard Lunden McDay (15) drives to the basket to score during the first half of a first-round game against Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler