Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant

Police in a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital are investigating an explosion at a residence where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
Nation & World
Updated 6 minutes ago
X

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital are investigating an explosion at a residence where officers were trying to serve a search warrant Monday.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fired several shots inside the home and that an explosion happened. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

The police had earlier said that they were investigating after someone fired a flare gun from the house.

Arlington is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m. Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

In Other News
1
Governor rebukes Philadelphia protesters for chanting outside Israeli...
2
Indonesia's Marapi volcano erupts for the second day, halting search...
3
Waiting for Shohei: MLB free-agent market slow as Ohtani mulls big...
4
Photographs capture humpback whale's Seattle visit, breaching in waters...
5
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top