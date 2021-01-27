Virginia Senate approves measure rebuking Amanda Chase

“The question before us today is, where is our line of behavior drawn and what will we tolerate?” Bell said.

Bell previously said he had private meetings with Chase in which they agreed he would drop the resolution if she publicly apologized and gave an unconditional condemnation of the violent riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. But Bell said the rambling speech Chase gave on Friday did not live up to that agreement.

In that speech, Chase declared she was “completely horrified” by the Jan. 6 insurrection and condemned the violence at the Capitol. But she also told fellow lawmakers that none of them was perfect.

In previous remarks on the floor, Chase had defended those who stormed the Capitol, including Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was shot by U.S. Capitol Police.

“These were not rioters and looters, these were patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turned into a socialist country,” she said.

Chase, an ardent supporter of Trump, has previously called for martial law to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. She repeated Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, and lost access to her Facebook account after falsely blaming leftist activists for the Capitol insurrection.

Bell scaled back his resolution, which initially charged Chase with "fomenting insurrection against the United States,” or helping to incite the attack on the Capitol.

The new version alleges that Chase “has exhibited conduct unbecoming of a Senator during her terms in office by displaying a disregard for civility in discourse with colleagues, making false and misleading statements both in committee and on the Senate floor, and displaying a disregard for the significance of her duty to the citizens of the Commonwealth as an elected representative in the Senate of Virginia.”

Specifically, it cites a 2019 confrontation between Chase and a Virginia state Capitol Police officer, and alleges that Chase has “undermined the seriousness of the pandemic by stating, ‘I don’t do COVID.'" Chase has refused to wear a mask on the Senate floor, saying she has an unspecified medical condition that prevents her from doing so.

The censure is a public rebuke but would not limit Chase’s participation in the Senate. The upper chamber has already stripped her of her committee assignments.