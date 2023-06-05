X

Virginia State Police: Rescuers have located plane that crashed after flying over nation’s capital, no survivors found

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia State Police: Rescuers have located plane that crashed after flying over nation’s capital, no survivors found.

