Virginian-based UPS Freight being sold to TFI for $800M

Bédard had said during a conference call with investors on Monday that UPS' freight unit was "like a loss leader for UPS," and promised to change the business approach, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Meanwhile, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé said the agreement will allow UPS "to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers."

The companies also will enter into an agreement that will allow the trucks to continue to use UPS’ domestic package network to fulfill shipments for a period of five years.

All of UPS Freight's 14,500 workers will become employees of TFI when the deal is finalized, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. About 80% of them are full-time workers.