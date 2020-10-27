Virus cases spike at Milan's La Scala, Naples' San Carlo

The theater has not released the suspected source of contagion. But the infections underline the delicacy of staging singing performances during which voices are necessarily projected, risking the spread of contagion.

Italy, the birthplace of opera, resumed classical music performances this summer after a severe 10-week lockdown, with strict distancing rules between orchestra members and limiting the number of singers on stage.

The government closed down all theaters this week, drawing a protest from star conductor Riccardo Muti, who appealed to Premier Giuseppe Conte to “revive the theater and musical activity to provide spiritual food, without which society is brutalized.’’

Muti had been scheduled to conduct at Naples' San Carlo theater next month.

