Virus deaths in Russia hit daily record after work limits

Russia’s fall surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though Russia approved a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine months before most countries.

In all, Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.8 million confirmed cases and over 249,000 deaths in the pandemic.

However, reports by Russia’s statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers: 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

Caption A woman carries a cat in her bag as she goes shopping in a store in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Russian capital had return to work on Monday after nonworking days due to coronavirus. Certain restrictions will remain in place, such as a stay-at-home order for older adults and a mandate for businesses to have 30% of their staff work from home. Access to theatres and museums is limited to those who either have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months or can present a negative coronavirus test. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption People visit a shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Russians have gone back to work after a nine-day break that was ordered by authorities to tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. Still, daily numbers of new cases and deaths have remained high throughout the non-working period. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin