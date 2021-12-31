Virus delays UN nuclear treaty meeting, possibly til August

Review conferences are scheduled every five years to assess implementation and try to hash out new commitments, though participants sometimes have been unable to agree on any final declaration or plan. That happened at the last meeting, in 2015.

The next gathering was initially scheduled for spring 2020 but has repeatedly been pushed back because of the pandemic.

As coronavirus cases spike again in the U.N.'s host city of New York and a growing number of staffers are sick or are quarantined, the world body told Zlauvinen on Monday that it couldn't accommodate a big gathering now. The organization suggested moving the conference online or delaying it.

After discussions with participants, Zlauvinen said Wednesday that there was little appetite to proceed with next week's start date.

“This is a regrettable decision, but the present circumstances do not leave us any other choice,” wrote Zlauvinen, an Argentine diplomat and former International Atomic Energy Agency official.

There were further consultations Thursday about the meeting's timing and format.

Besides governments, arms control groups also have been keenly awaiting the conference at a time when issues range from the frayed Iran nuclear deal to established atomic-armed powers' work to modernize their arsenals.

“The further postponement of the NPT Review Conference is very unfortunate and should not be used as an excuse not to pursue actions necessary to curb the accelerating global nuclear arms race," said Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.