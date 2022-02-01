Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster

A total of 200 positive tests for COVID-19 have now been recorded at the Olympics since Jan. 23. Of those 200, 67 were athletes and officials. “Stakeholders” accounted for the other 133.

Among the athletes testing positive in Beijing is Hong Kong skier Audrey King, who arrived from a training camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina. King told the South China Morning Post she had no symptoms and was optimistic of skiing in the women's slalom on Feb. 9.

The most senior athlete representative at the International Olympic Committee, two-time Olympic hockey medalist Emma Terho, also is in an isolation hotel after testing positive on arrival.

"Even though this is not the start I envisaged, I was happy to see the protocols that Beijing 2022 has put in place are working well," Terho, an IOC member from Finland who sits on the Olympic body's executive board, wrote on her Instagram account.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports