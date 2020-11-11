Virus makes for one of Europe's loneliest WWI remembrances

The nearby Flanders Field American Cemetery and the Commonwealth Tyne Cot were all closed due to pandemic precautions.

Somber remembrances were held from London to Paris and at many places along the former Western Front, where Ypres saw some of the bloodiest battles in a war remembered for brutal trench warfare and the first use of chemical weapons.

WWI pitted the armies of France, the British empire, Russia and the U.S. against a German-led coalition that included the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires. Almost 10 million soldiers died, sometimes tens of thousands on a single day.

In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to wartime Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau at a statue in his honor, then laid a wreath of red, white and blue flowers representing the tricolor French flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and re-ignited the flame.

Military musicians played the French version of “Taps,” and after a minute of solemn silence a military choir sang the Marseillaise, a capella. The public was kept away from the ceremony and the military presence was sharply reduced.

Several military figures wore blue masks decorated with blue cornflowers, France’s symbol of World War I. Macron wore a cornflower pin on his lapel and a black mask.

In London, Armistice Day marked the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. Wearing masks, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, led the U.K. in observing a two-minute silence. The heir to the throne laid a wreath of red roses and bay leaves — identical to one presented by his great-grandfather King George V in 1920.

The tomb holds the remains of an unidentified U.K. soldier that were reburied at the Abbey to honor the sacrifice of the 886,000 British personnel who died during the war.

Veteran groups expressed regret that COVID-19 restrictions limited the size of this year’s ceremonies. Vivien Foster, president of the Merchant Navy Association, said she had been unable to lay her wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

“Despite that, it was totally important that we paid respects and marked the 100-year anniversary," the 74-year-old said. “I always get very tearful and emotional.”

Casert reported from Brussels, Angela Charlton contributed from Paris, Danica Kirka from London.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo takes a moment of silence after placing a wreath during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Due to coronavirus restrictions the general public was not permitted to attend the ceremony under the Menin Gate, with dignitary attendance reduced to a minimum. (Kurt Desplenter, Pool via AP) Credit: Kurt Desplenter Credit: Kurt Desplenter

Last Post bugler Tonny Desodt stands on social distancing markers at the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing prior to an Armistice Day ceremony in Ypres, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. In a town usually crowded with visitors, coronavirus restrictions prevented the general public from attending a ceremony under the Menin Gate, with even dignitary attendance reduced to a minimum. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Red paper poppies fall around Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo as he attends an Armistice Day ceremony at the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. In a town usually crowded with visitors, coronavirus restrictions prevented the general public from attending a ceremony under the Menin Gate, with even dignitary attendance reduced to a minimum. (Kurt Desplenter, Pool via AP) Credit: Kurt Desplenter Credit: Kurt Desplenter

The general public wear protective face masks at they are kept at a distance during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Due to coronavirus restrictions the general public was not permitted to attend the ceremony under the Menin Gate, with dignitary attendance reduced to a minimum. (Kurt Desplenter, Pool via AP) Credit: Kurt Desplenter Credit: Kurt Desplenter

French President Emmanuel Macron attends Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honoring all those who have died for France in two elaborate, solemn ceremonies Wednesday. (Yoan Valat/Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

French President Emmanuel Macron, center foreground, and French Prime Minister Jean Castex, center background, stand at the tomb of the unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe during Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honoring all those who have died for France in two elaborate, solemn ceremonies Wednesday. (Yoan Valat/Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

French President Emmanuel Macron, center foreground, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, center background, and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, left, stand at the tomb of the unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe during Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honoring all those who have died for France in two elaborate, solemn ceremonies Wednesday. (Yoan Valat/Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after attending a ceremony under the Arc de Triomphe during Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honoring all those who have died for France in two elaborate, solemn ceremonies Wednesday. (Yoan Valat/Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

The empty Champs Elysees avenue is seen during the Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honoring all those who have died for France in two elaborate, solemn ceremonies Wednesday. (Christian Hartmann/Pool via AP) Credit: Christian Hartmann Credit: Christian Hartmann

Britain's prime Minister Boris Johnson walks past the 'Field of Remembrance' as he leaves Westminster Abbey after Armistice Day service in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Services held in many nations Wednesday will commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honouring all those who died in war. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, stands after laying a wreath in front of the statue of Georges Clemenceau, during the Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honoring all those who have died for France in two elaborate, solemn ceremonies Wednesday. (Christian Hartmann/Pool via AP) Credit: Christian Hartmann Credit: Christian Hartmann

Belgium's King Philippe attends an Armistice Day ceremony at the Congress Column in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Olivier Matthys, Pool via AP) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Britain's Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leaves after attending the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The specially arranged service, with social distancing because of the coronavirus, commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I, and one hundred years since the symbolic interment of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

The Padre’s flag, the British Union flag that was used by the Reverend David Railton as an altar cloth on the battlefields of northern France during World War I, is carried through Westminster Abbey to be laid on the altar by Guardsman Rhian Morgan of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, watched by honoured guests including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, attending the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The specially arranged service, with social distancing because of the coronavirus, commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I, and one hundred years since the symbolic interment of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey. David Railton used the flag as an altar cloth during the War in Ypres, when he first thought of the idea of the unknown warrior. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn

The Padre’s flag, the British Union flag that was used by the Reverend David Railton as an altar cloth on the battlefields of northern France during World War I, is carried through Westminster Abbey to be laid on the altar by Guardsman Rhian Morgan of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, watched by honoured guests attending the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The specially arranged service, with social distancing because of the coronavirus, commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I, and one hundred years since the symbolic interment of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey. David Railton used the flag as an altar cloth during the War in Ypres, when he first thought of the idea of the unknown warrior. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn