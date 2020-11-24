Virus outbreak delays production at world's top glove maker

“We expect delays in some deliveries by about two to four weeks, as well as a longer lead time for orders, and estimate a possible 3% impact on projected annual sales for financial year 2021," Top Glove said in a statement.

“To minimize the impact on our customers, we are allocating sales orders to unaffected factories and rescheduling deliveries where possible," it said, without elaborating.

It said it is working closely with the authorities and implementing stringent health measures, including daily disinfection of the workers' dormitories and its factories. Top Glove reportedly has about 13,000 workers at its 28 factories in Klang.

It employs a total of 21,000 workers in its 41 factories in Malaysia and six others in Thailand, Vietnam and China.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Top Glove Tower icon stand outside its headquarters in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia's Top Glove Corp., the world's largest rubber glove maker, said Tuesday it expects a delay in deliveries after it was hit by a coronavirus outbreak that affected thousands of workers. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian