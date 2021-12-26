COVID outbreaks at UVa, BC scuttle Fenway, Military bowls

“Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said. “We appreciate all of the hard work by our team and coaching staff. They earned this bowl invitation, and it is unfortunate they will not be able to compete in the game to complete the season."

It's the second year in a row that the pandemic has spoiled bowl bids for Boston College and SMU.

“I’m disappointed for our fans, and even more disappointed for our players, that we will be unable to play in a bowl game for the second straight season,” Mustangs AD Rick Hart said. “We are, however, sympathetic to Virginia’s situation, having had to withdraw from our bowl last season due to COVID. We hope those impacted get well soon."

The BC players voted not to go to a postseason game last year because of the emotional toll the pandemic season had taken. This year's team went 6-6 (2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) to gain bowl eligibility and had already traveled to the Washington, D.C., area for Monday's game.

But athletic director Pat Kraft said more than 40 players were unavailable due to COVID-19, injuries, opt-outs and transfers.

“We just do not have enough players to field a team,” he said. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority."

The Hawaii Bowl was canceled earlier after Hawaii withdrew from its game against Memphis on the eve of Thursday's contest because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.

And Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on New Year's Eve after the Aggies pulled out because of a lack of available players.

Caption FILE - Virginia wide receiver Keytaon Thompson celebrates after making a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have been canceled due to the pandemic as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans. The game scheduled for Fenway Park was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU on Wednesday, Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Credit: Keith Srakocic

Caption FILE - SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have been canceled due to the pandemic as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans. The game scheduled for Fenway Park was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU on Wednesday, Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Caption FILE - East Carolina's Keaton Mitchell (25) runs the ball against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have been canceled due to the pandemic as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans. The Military Bowl scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests at BC.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm