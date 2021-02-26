Virus sidelines 6 Raptors coaches for Rockets game

The Raptors said they will continue to work remotely, and did not immediately specify who would be handling in-game coaching duties. It also wasn’t clear if their game Friday would be played.

Coaches, like players, are tested daily for coronavirus. There are a number of reasons why someone would enter the NBA protocols, including a positive test, a presumed positive test or contact tracing data suggesting that they may have been exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19.