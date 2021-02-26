Virus sidelines Raptors coaches, Siakam for Rockets game

In addition to Nurse and Scariolo, the other coaches on the Raptors' roster are Adrian Griffin, Jama Mahlalela, Jim Sann and Jon Goodwillie. It was not immediately clear if they all are in the protocols, and who else from the staff would be away from the team as well.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said options were considered, such as not playing the game.

“Anytime we have a positive case, we go through extensive contact tracing, player by player, team staff member by team staff member, and then that independent group makes that decision as to whether the game should go on," Silver said.

Silver added that group “was comfortable with the game going on."

The NBA has postponed 29 games this season already because of virus-related issues, though this is the first time that a team has said its coaching staff would be unable to be at a game because of the protocols.

Coaches, like players, are tested daily for coronavirus. There are a number of reasons why someone would enter the NBA protocols, including a positive test, a presumed positive test or contact tracing data suggesting that they may have been exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19.

Nurse was coaching when Toronto played Wednesday in Miami.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) talks with head coach Eric Nurse during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky