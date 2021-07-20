Virus slams Cuba as it races to roll out its new vaccines

Durán said transmission is “very elevated” now, especially in the central provinces of Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Ciego de Avila, as well as in Guantanamo, to the east. There's also been a rise in Havana, the capital.

“Of course we are worried, because we see there is a high incidence in the population, above all in young children," said Yurizam Martínez, a 53-year-old nurse in Havana. “I feel affected psychologically because we have been working for more than a year and we still don't see the result we had hoped for. ... But we have to keep on.”

Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. The government reported that both, particularly Abdala, have proven highly effective.

Duran said 18.8% of the population is already fully vaccinated and 30.1% has gotten at least one dose. Officials say they hope to have 80% vaccinated by the end of August, and children by September.

The surge — Cuba's first real wave of the virus — appeared to start slowly after some restrictions were relaxed around the start of the year and new variants began to spread around the world.

Authorities blamed the delta variant for at least part of the problem in Matanzas, where hospitals were flooded with patients and authorities mobilized brigades of physicians to treat the ill.

Pianist Regla de la Caridad Mesa, 60, said she trusted that the island’s vaccine campaign will begin to lead to reduced deaths and critical cases.

“We Cubans are a beautiful people, a people who like parties, we like groups. ... We have come through worse things.”

___

Andrea Rodríguez is on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine in Havana, Cuba. Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Bicycle taxi drivers sit on their bikes as they wait for customers in Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte) Credit: Eliana Aponte Credit: Eliana Aponte

FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, a woman places a cotton ball on her arm after she was vaccinated with a dose of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine while nuns walk around the recovery room in Havana, Cuba. Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

A man waits to be attended at a pharmacy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Old Havana, Cuba, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for the first time is offering some self-criticism while saying that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in this week's protests. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte) Credit: Eliana Aponte Credit: Eliana Aponte

