VIRUS TODAY: Lawmakers call for race data on vaccine access

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 27 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 244,872.7 on Jan. 13 to 162,067.1 on Jan. 27. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,356.9 on Jan. 13 to 3,287.3 on Jan. 27.

QUOTABLE: “We think, ‘Well, OK, it’s like men’s shirts, right? I’ll just have another place to make it.’ It’s just not that easy." Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a vaccine adviser to the U.S. government, on the slow and steady process of scaling up vaccine production.

ICYMI: A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time. South Carolina officials say two such cases have been diagnosed in the state. Viruses mutate constantly, and many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the globe, but scientists are primarily concerned with three that appear to spread more easily. Other variants first reported in the United Kingdom and Brazil were already confirmed in the U.S. Researchers predicted it was only a matter of time before the variant identified in South Africa reached the United States as well.

ON THE HORIZON: In North Carolina’s largest city, Magena Morris, Tyler Bone and Nic White are on a mission to help homeless people, a population that has grown during the pandemic and economic downturn. Once a month, they bring racks loaded with clothes into Charlotte’s largest homeless encampment and invite residents to shop their free store. The idea behind the racks is to give residents of “tent city” the feeling of browsing a normal store and spare them having to dig through piles of secondhand apparel. Through donations collected in drop-boxes and online, they’re providing not just clothes but much-needed goods from batteries to books.

