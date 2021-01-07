VIRUS TODAY: Record US deaths come on day of Capitol attack

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 6 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from 2,668.7 on Dec. 23 to 2,686.4 on Jan. 6.

DEATH TOLL: The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at 361,453.

QUOTABLE: "Folks are gasping for breath. Folks look like they're drowning when they are in bed right in front of us. I'm begging everyone to help us out because we aren't the front line. We're the last line." — Dr. Jeffrey Chien, an emergency room physician at Santa Clara Valley Regional Medical Center

ICYMI: A subdued Carnival season began in New Orleans after the virus put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year. The Mardi Gras season always starts on Jan. 6 and ends on Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on Feb. 16. The season is usually marked by extravagant balls and parades where costumed riders throw trinkets to the mobs of people packed along the parade routes. The pandemic has put an end to those large events.

ON THE HORIZON: Mexico says it has been trying to get help from nonprofit groups or the U.S. government to get vaccines for Mexican migrants working in the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico would keep trying "because it is a universal right." Migrants without documents often have trouble accessing health services in the U.S.

