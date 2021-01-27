VIRUS TODAY: Some states cautiously ease virus restrictions

THE NUMBERS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. declined over the past two weeks, going from 248,202.3 on Jan. 12 to 166,384 on Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths climbed slightly over the same period, going from 3,344.3 to 3,349.1.

QUOTABLE: “We’re bringing back the pros to talk about COVID in an unvarnished way. Any questions you have, that’s how we’ll handle them because we’re letting science speak again,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday while announcing regular briefings on the pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden says the U.S. is ramping up vaccine deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall. Biden is calling the push a "wartime effort." He said Tuesday that his administration is working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. And he acknowledged that states in recent weeks have been left guessing how much vaccine they will have from one week to the next. He called that "unacceptable" and said "lives are at stake."

ON THE HORIZON: You just can't keep a good city down, especially when Mardi Gras is coming. All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season and on Fat Tuesday. Some smaller groups announced no-parade plans before the city did. But the "house float" movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced in November that parades were off for the season. Megan Joy Boudreaux says it started as a joke on Twitter, but she began to like the idea and started a Facebook group called the Krewe of House Floats.

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, Sara Nguyen, right, sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to Christine Frazer at KB Nails in Sacramento, Calif. Several states are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of improved infection and hospitalization numbers but are moving cautiously, in part because of the more contagious variant taking hold in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Firefighter Henry Hsieh receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a fire station in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong