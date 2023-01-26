Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1

The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his second-in-command, Ryan McInerney.

The San Francisco-based company said it earned $4.18 billion, excluding a handful of one-time items, or $2.18 a share, in the three-month period that ended Dec. 31. That's compared to a profit of $3.96 billion in the same period a year ago. Visa's results beat analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.