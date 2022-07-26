Visa's profits jump 32% as consumers start traveling again

The payment processing company said it earned a profit of $3.4 billion, or $1.60 a share, compared to a profit of $2.57 billion, or $1.18 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time costs, Visa earned $1.98 per share this quarter, which was much better than the $1.75 a share that analysts had been expecting, according to FactSet.

San Francisco-based Visa has been benefiting from a worldwide migration from cash to digital forms of payments, either through online shopping or through the increased use of contactless payments. The company processed $2.939 trillion on its network last quarter, up 12% from a year earlier. Visa earns a small fee from every transaction that crosses its network, depending on the type of transaction and the merchant who used it.