Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th

However, the American three-time overall champion matched the leaders’ pace for the remainder of her run and finished 0.37 seconds behind Vlhova and Gisin.

Shiffrin lost more than half a second on Vlhova in her final run and trailed by 0.93 at the end.

Shiffrin had been in the top three of every slalom she competed in since failing to finish an event in Switzerland in January 2018.

The U.S. ski team said Shiffrin was “feeling a bit lethargic” and “still trying to figure out how to manage her energy levels,” a day after her comeback to racing after 300 days away.

Coming into the weekend, the American had not raced since the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, in early February. The coronavirus outbreak and a back injury prevented her from an earlier return to the circuit.

While Shiffrin hasn’t won a slalom since triumphing in Lienz in December, Vlhova stepped in to keep their streak going — all 28 World Cup slaloms since January 2017 have been won by either Shiffrin, with 19 wins, or Vlhova, who has won all the races in the discipline in 2020.

Gisin, who is the Olympic champion in the combined event, has yet to win a World Cup race, but placing second Sunday was her best career result in slalom.

Gisin’s Swiss teammate, Wendy Holdener, was 0.79 behind in fourth.

Federica Brignone, the overall World Cup champion from Italy, was more than three seconds off the lead and finished 24th.

A limited number of spectators were allowed at the race.

The women’s World Cup continues with a parallel event in Austria on Thursday.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during the first run of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's slalom race at the Levi ski resort in Kittila, Finnish Lapland, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Jussi Nukari Credit: Jussi Nukari

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States looks back as she crosses the finish line of the second run of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's slalom race at the Levi ski resort in Kittila, Finnish Lapland, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Jussi Nukari Credit: Jussi Nukari