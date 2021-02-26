Volkswagen weathers pandemic with $10.7 billion profit

The earnings figure was off 37% from 2019. Sales revenue was down 11.8% at 222.9 billion euros, but fell less than the 16.4% drop in unit sales to 9.2 million vehicles. More financial details are to be announced March 16 at the company's annual news conference.

“The financial results now available are far better than originally expected and show what our company is capable of achieving, especially in a crisis,” Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in a statement. "We intend to carry over the strong momentum from the significantly better second half into the current year, and the programs for reducing our fixed costs and in procurement will make us more robust in the long term.