Vote counting to start in Amazon union election

Labor organizers hope a win in Bessemer will inspire thousands of workers nationwide — and not just at Amazon — to consider unionizing. For Amazon, which has more than 950,000 workers in the U.S., it would mean a blow to its profits and could alter its business operations.

The labor board started going through each vote the next day, reading names and signatures on the envelopes with representatives from Amazon and the retail union, both of which had a chance to contest those votes. Contested votes were put to the side and not opened.

The next step is to open the uncontested votes from their envelopes and start counting “yes" or “no" votes.

Even if there's a clear winner, the battle may be far from over. If workers vote against forming a union, the retail union could file objections accusing Amazon of tainting the election in some way, which could lead to to a redo of the election if the labor board agrees. Amazon could file its own objections if the workers vote to form a union.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter: @ josephpisani