dayton-daily-news logo
X

Polish government fails to pass bill limiting media freedom

People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Caption
People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Nation & World
By VANESSA GERA, Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
Poland’s right-wing ruling party has failed to get a majority to pass a bill that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's right-wing ruling party failed to get a majority Wednesday to pass a bill that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.

The legislation would have forced Discovery Inc., the U.S. broadcaster that is owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings. It was seen as a major attack on media independence in a European Union nation that has already been criticized for reducing media diversity and judicial independence.

The move to postpone the vote was unexpected and came amid a chaotic and emotional session in parliament. Some opposition lawmakers rejoiced and said there was still hope to preserve media independence.

The vote on the media bill was scheduled for Wednesday but was put off until September after an opposition leader called for the postponement and that motion got a majority of votes.

The fact that Law and Justice, the ruling party, failed to prevent the postponement was understood as a sign that it did not have the support to pass the media bill, at least not now.

Some opposition lawmakers, who believe the ruling party is dismantling democracy, also expressed hope that it has lost its narrow majority in parliament needed to pass laws.

The development in parliament followed two days of political upheaval that saw the prime minister on Tuesday fire a deputy prime minister who opposed the media bill. That minister, Jaroslaw Gowin, heads a small coalition partner with 13 seats in the 460-seat lower house that formally left the ruling coalition on Wednesday.

There was a battle to the end for every single vote to pass it, as Law and Justice sought to win over some members of Gowin's party. The government spokesman shortly before the vote said he was confident that the ruling party had the votes to pass it. In the end some right-wing opposition lawmakers who appeared ready to support the law backed out.

The media bill has been viewed as a crucial test for the survival of independent news outlets in the former communist nation, coming six years into the rule of a populist government that has chipped away at media and judicial independence.

It is not immediately clear if the ruling right-wing party, Law and Justice, will still eventually find a way to get the votes to pass the law.

Aside from the legislation, the state broadcasting authority has for more than a year refused to extend TVN24's broadcasting license, which expires in late September.

Protests against the media amendment were held in dozens of cities and towns in Poland on Tuesday. Speakers voiced their fear that eliminating TVN as an independent voice would bring back a level of censorship that many Poles still remember from communism.

People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Caption
People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 25, 2021, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks to journalists at the European Council building in Brussels. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after coalition partner Agreement party leader Jaroslaw Gowin announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, over a bill viewed as an attack on media freedom. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, FILE)
Caption
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 25, 2021, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks to journalists at the European Council building in Brussels. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after coalition partner Agreement party leader Jaroslaw Gowin announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, over a bill viewed as an attack on media freedom. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, FILE)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Caption
People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Caption
People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Caption
People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Caption
People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poles demonstrated nationwide Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country's nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Caption
People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poles demonstrated nationwide Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country's nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

In Other News
1
Dems renew push on elections bill that GOP vows to block
2
'Jeopardy!' producer Richards named host; role for Bialik
3
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
4
Plan to replace aging postal truck fleet delayed by lawsuit
5
Texas GOP signs arrest warrants to end Democrats' holdout
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top