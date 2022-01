Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Vice President Kamala Harris presided, able to break a tie in the 50-50 Senate if needed, but she left before the final roll call. The rules change was rejected in a 52-48 vote, with Manchin and Sinema joining the Republicans in opposition.

The nighttime voting brought an end, for now, to legislation that has been a top Democratic priority since the party swept control of Congress and the White House.

"I haven’t given up,” Biden said earlier at a White House news conference.

The Democrats’ bill, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots — which have become especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic — and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes. It has passed the House.

Both Manchin and Sinema say they support the legislation, but Democrats fell far short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill over the Republican filibuster. It failed 49-51 on a largely party-line vote.

Instead, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put forward a more specific rules change for a “talking filibuster” on this one bill. It would require senators to stand at their desks and exhaust the debate before holding a simple majority vote, rather than the current practice that simply allows senators to privately signal their objections.

But that, too, failed because Manchin and Sinema said they were unwilling to change the rules on a party-line vote by Democrats alone.

Emotions were on display during the floor debate.

When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky whether he would pause for a question, McConnell left the chamber, refusing to respond.

Durbin said he would have asked McConnell, “Does he really believe that there's no evidence of voter suppression?"

The No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said at one point, “I am not a racist.”

McConnell, who led his party in doing away with the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees during Donald Trump’s presidency, warned against changing the rules again.

McConnell derided the “fake hysteria” from Democrats over the states' new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems. He said doing away with filibuster rules would “break the Senate.”

Manchin drew a roomful of senators for his own speech, upstaging the president’s news conference and defending the filibuster. He said changing to a majority-rule Senate would only “add fuel to the fire” and the "dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart.”

Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked across the Capitol building for the proceedings. “We want this Senate to act today in a favorable way. But if it don’t, we ain’t giving up,” said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.

Manchin did open the door to a more tailored package of voting law changes, including to the Electoral Count Act, which was tested during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He said senators from both parties are working on that and it could draw Republican support.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said a bipartisan coalition should work on legislation to ensure voter access, particularly in far-flung areas like her state, and to shore up Americans’ faith in democracy.

“We don’t need, we do not need a repeat of 2020 when by all accounts our last president, having lost the election, sought to change the results,” said Murkowski.

She said the Senate debate had declined to a troubling state: “You’re either a racist or a hypocrite. Really, really? Is that where we are?”

At one point, senators broke out in applause after a spirited debate between Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, among the more experienced lawmakers, and new Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., over the history of the Voting Rights Act.

Sinema sat in her chair throughout much of the day's the debate, largely glued to her phone.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer contended the fight is not over and he ridiculed Republican claims that the new election laws in the states will not end up hurting voter access and turnout, comparing it to Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats decided to press ahead despite the potential for high-stakes defeat as Biden is marking his first year in office with his priorities stalling out in the face of solid Republican opposition and the Democrats’ inability to unite around their own goals. They wanted to force senators on the record — even their own party’s holdouts — to show voters where they stand.

Once reluctant himself to change Senate rules, Biden has stepped up his pressure on senators to do just that. But the push from the White House, including Biden's blistering speech last week in Atlanta comparing opponents to segregationists, is seen as too late.

___

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the act tested by Jan. 6 events is the Electoral Count Act, not the Electoral College Act.

Caption President Joe Biden listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Caption President Joe Biden listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., wears a pin honoring John Lewis while standing alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus speaking in front of the Senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., wears a pin honoring John Lewis while standing alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus speaking in front of the Senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. goes down an escalator at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. goes down an escalator at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks in front of the Senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks in front of the Senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption From left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, walk to the Senate chamber to speak to reporters about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption From left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, walk to the Senate chamber to speak to reporters about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, stands in front of the Senate chambers to voice his support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, stands in front of the Senate chambers to voice his support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption From left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speak in front of the Senate chamber about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption From left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speak in front of the Senate chamber about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., walks towards the senate floor at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., walks towards the senate floor at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. walks towards the senate floor at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. walks towards the senate floor at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., leaves an elevator at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., leaves an elevator at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades