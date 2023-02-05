Voting starts for Cyprus' presidency, with 3 front-runners

Opinion polls indicate that none of the three — all of whom have been close associates of outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades — will muster more than half of the votes, which is the bar for an outright win in the first round. Instead, the top two will likely move forward to a runoff in a week's time. Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote.

Averof Neophytou, 61, who took over the leadership of the country’s largest Democratic Rally party from Anastasiades has banked on his message as a veteran insider and the steadiest hand to ensure stability in times fraught with economic uncertainty.