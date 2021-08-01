dayton-daily-news logo
Votto inches from HR record, Báez helps Mets rally past Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto blows a gum bubble in the ninth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Nation & World | 12 minutes ago
By MIKE FITZPATRICK, Associated Press
Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games, but Javier Báez did clear the fence in his New York debut and the Mets rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games, but Javier Báez did clear the fence in his New York debut and the Mets rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday night.

With the Mets down to their final strike, Dominic Smith hit a tying single off Sean Doolittle in the ninth. Brandon Drury opened the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Luis Cessa (3-2), driving in automatic runner Kevin Pillar from second base to win it.

Votto, riding a seven-game homer streak, laced a line drive that hit the orange padding atop the right-field wall in the eighth and bounced back into play — mere inches from sailing over near the 370-foot sign.

A foot higher and Votto would have tied Dale Long (1956 Pittsburgh Pirates), Don Mattingly (1987 New York Yankees) and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1993 Seattle Mariners), the only players to homer in eight straight games.

The ball was hit so hard, Votto settled for a single.

Votto got one more chance, but struck out in the 10th.

___

New York Mets' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets' Javier Baez watches his two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets' Javier Baez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) celebrates with Joey Votto (19) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets' Javier Baez celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets' Javier Baez (23) celebrates with teammate Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets' Javier Baez celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates his three-run home run with third base coach J.R. House as he runs the bases in the fourth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) and Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrate after scoring on Farmer's three-run home run in the fourth inning of the baseball game agains the New York Mets, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the second inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets' Javier Baez looks up into the stands as he enters the field for the first time as a Met in the first inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets pitcher Rich Hill delivers in the first inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets Hall of Fame inductees Ron Darling, right, pitcher Jon Matlack, center, and infielder Edgardo Alfonzo pose for a photo during the induction ceremony, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

A Citi Field crew sets up giant cardboard cutouts of pitcher Ron Darling, right, pitcher Jon Matlack, center, and infielder Edgardo Alfonzo ahead of a New York Mets Hall of Fame ceremony, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Former New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza, right, and former Mets manager Bobby Valentine joke around during a Mets Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

