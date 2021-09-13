Voyeuristic British policeman admits secretly filming models

Prosecutor Babatunde Alabi said only one victim agreed to be videoed and that they included escorts, who had agreed to have sex with Corbel but not to be filmed. He also said two models had some relationship with the officer.

“He admitted he was doing it, or recording them, for his own sexual gratification and admitted most of the models didn’t know about the videoing,” he said.

The Met said Corbel will also face misconduct proceedings.

“It is vital that the public feel that they can trust the police and, if an officer undermines that trust, it is important that their crimes are investigated thoroughly and robustly," said Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett.