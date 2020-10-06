Vrabel says Titans hope NFL allows them to return Wednesday

Vrabel said the Titans followed the protocols that were in place and that both he and general manager Jon Robinson put a lot of thought into doing just that.

“We're going to continue to do everything that we can to make sure as we enter back in this building, that things are safe and the players are comfortable and that their health and well-being is at the forefront,” Vrabel said.

The Titans’ outbreak reached 20 cases on Sunday, the team’s sixth straight day of at least one positive, with 18 returned since Sept. 29. The players testing positive include defensive captain DaQuan Jones, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Adam Humphries, rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

Vrabel said those players have to follow a protocol to be cleared to return to play, keeping them out of Sunday's game with the Bills. But Vrabel is hopeful they'll get most of the personnel affected back, and any coaches still not cleared to return won't have a role in the game.

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nashville, Tenn. Vrabel’s debut as an NFL head coach came in the league’s longest game because of lightning delays, and now he’s guiding the Tennessee Titans through the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson