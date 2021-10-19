Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks

“There is a shortfall to the $100 billion and a total imbalance in funding with completely insufficient resources for adaptation,” Bangladesh's Environment Secretary Mostafa Kamal said in the statement.

The group also called for governments to update their emissions goals at each annual climate summit, something rich countries currently only do every five years. Some major emitters, such as China, want to set new targets even less frequently.

“This is the only measure that could give the vulnerable nations hope to keep 1.5 (degree C temperature rise) within reach,” said Ethiopia's commissioner for the environment, forests and climate change, Fekadu Beyene.

In what may be its most ambitious demand, the CVF further called for the Glasgow climate summit to agree on developing a system of financial compensation to cover what is known as “loss and damage” resulting from climate change. The idea is strongly opposed by rich polluting countries, who fear they would have to foot the bill. A demand for a 5% levy on proceeds from emissions trading is likewise contentious.

The U.N. summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, will bring together thousands of diplomats, scientists and environmental activists from around the world to assess progress since the Paris climate accord was signed in 2015. It begins Oct. 31.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate