Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

Millions of Americans are responding to rising wages by quitting their jobs for better-paying positions. In August, nearly 3% of American workers quit their jobs, a record high. A higher number of quits also means companies have to raise pay to keep their employees.

Workers who switch jobs are seeing some of the sharpest income gains in decades. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in September job-switchers saw their pay jump 5.4% compared with a year earlier. That's up from just 3.4% in May and the biggest increase in nearly 20 years. For those who stayed in their jobs, pay rose 3.5%.

Lower-income workers at restaurants, bars and retail stores are seeing some of the largest income gains, but the wage increases are spreading. According to Oxford Economics, the proportion of jobs receiving a monthly pay rise of 0.5% for six months has jumped to 40%, from about 9% before the pandemic.