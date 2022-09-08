Wainwright, Molina tie battery record in Cards' loss to Nats

The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina got a standing ovation from the crowd of 40,437 as they made their way in from the bullpen moments before first pitch, and another after the top of the first inning. Wainwright and Molina are on track to break the record at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.

The pair have totaled 13 All-Star Game appearances, and the Cardinals have reached the postseason in 11 of the 17 seasons the two have been on the roster.

César Hernández drove in three runs and Luis García broke a 4-4 tie with sixth-inning infield single off Jordan Hicks, who had relieved Andre Pallante (6-5). The Nationals had 18 hits and earned a four-game split.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Mason Thompson (1-0), Andrés Machado, Kyle Finnegan, Jake McGee and Carl Edwards Jr. combined for 5 2/3 innings in relief.

St. Louis lost for just the fourth time in their last 24 home games.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Cardinals OF Alec Burleson went 0 for 4 with a walk in his major league debut. He is the 15th player to make Cardinals debut this season. ... Cardinals OF Ben DeLuzio got his first major league hit with a single in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (neck stiffness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup and was replaced by Call.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (neck stiffness) was held out of the starting lineup, but was available to pinch hit.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-17, 6.28 ERA) will start the first of a three-game set Friday night at Philadelphia and RHP Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 4.07 ERA). Corbin is coming off his best outing of the season on Sept. 3 when he allowed one run on three hits in seven innings.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (11-10, 3.32 ERA) will open a three-game series Friday night at Pittsburgh, while the Pirates counter with RHP Roansy Contreras (4-4, 3.41 ERA). Mikolas allowed just two hits over eight scoreless innings in his last start on Sept. 4.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, walks out to talk to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, walks out to talk to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, walks out to talk to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, walks out to talk to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap after hitting his second home run of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Molina also homered in the second. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap after hitting his second home run of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Molina also homered in the second. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammate Alec Burleson after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammate Alec Burleson after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, gets a hug from teammate Albert Pujols after hitting his second home run of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Molina also homered in the second. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, gets a hug from teammate Albert Pujols after hitting his second home run of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Molina also homered in the second. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina stands in the dugout after hitting his second home run of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Molina also homered in the second. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina stands in the dugout after hitting his second home run of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Molina also homered in the second. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson