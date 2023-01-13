'Wakanda Forever' scores 12 NAACP Image Award nominations

“Wakanda Forever” and “The Woman King” will compete for outstanding motion picture along with “A Jazzman's Blues," “Till” and “Emancipation.”

ABC emerged with a leading 28 nominations with the help of “Abbott Elementary,” “black-ish” and “The Wonder Years.”

Netflix, the streaming giant, received 15 nominations. RCA Records/RCA Inspiration has 11 nods, while Penguin Random House and HarperCollins Publisher led with nine in the literary categories.

In music, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar both came away with five nominations.

“We take pride in recognizing the trailblazing achievements and artistry of this year’s esteemed nominees and celebrating the powerful legacy of the NAACP,” said Connie Orlando, the EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET. “We look forward to bringing the Image Awards back to Pasadena in front of a live audience and delivering unforgettable moments that epitomize the brilliance of the Black community.”