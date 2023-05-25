Wake Forest wins first women's golf title with 3-1 win over Southern California

Mimi Rhodes rallied from an early 2-down deficit by winning five of six holes and had a birdie putt on the 17th green with a 2-up lead over Christine Wang when Walsh clinched it.

Catherine Park, the co-runner-up in the individual championship, beat Carolina Lopez-Chacarra 3 and in USC's lone bright spot as its bid for a fourth national title came up short. The Trojans finished as the national runner-up for the sixth time, a day after knocking off reigning champion Stanford in the semifinals.

Navarrosa played in the anchor match in Tuesday's semifinals against Stanford and hit one clutch shot after another to beat Rose Zhang, the top-ranked amateur in the world.

Navarrosa was in trouble from the start against Walsh, losing the opening hole with a bogey. Walsh won three straight holes starting on No. 3 and went 5 up with a birdie on the par-5 seventh.

Navarrosa won consecutive holes to cut the lead to 3 down through 13 holes, but Walsh saved par on 15 with a nifty chip shot and closed it out with a solid tee shot on No. 16.

Kuehn won three straight holes for a 3-up lead at the turn, won the 11th with a birdie and went to 5 up with a par on No. 13 Kuehn closed out Avery with a birdie on the par-4 14th for Wake Forest's first point.

Migliaccio led 2 up after a birdie at No. 11, only to give it back with a double bogey on No. 12. The sixth-year senior pushed it back to 2 up with a birdie on the par-4 14th, pumping her fist as the putt dropped.

Migliaccio followed with another birdie after nearly holing out on 15 and won her match with a par the next hole.

