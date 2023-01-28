Walker, No. 3 Houston rally for a 75-69 win over Cincinnati

Houston answered with a step-back jumper from Shead with 47 seconds to give the Cougars a two-point lead.

After Cincinnati was whistled for a shot clock violation, Shead made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put Houston up 73-69. On the other end, Lakhin was whistled for goaltending with five seconds left.

Cincinnati used a 16-0 run to jump out to a 19-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Jeremiah Davenport with 13 minutes remaining. It was the largest deficit for Houston this season. The Bearcats took a 43-36 lead into the half on a halfcourt 3 by Mika Adams-Woods at the buzzer.

The Bearcats struggled in the second half, shooting 30% and making just 3 of 15 3-point attempts.

Houston outrebounded Cincinnati 35-27 and held a 42-28 advantage in points in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats missed a chance at a marquee win. Cincinnati last beat a top 3-ranked team on March 9, 2012 (No. 2 Syracuse, 71-68).

Houston: The Cougars have not lost consecutive home games since January 2017. … Houston has won eight straight over the Bearcats. … Houston’s struggles from the free-throw line continued, finishing 10 of 16.

